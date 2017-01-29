Seminole's Brittany Lincicome wins Pure Silk Bahamas Classic in playoff

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Seminole's Brittany Lincicome needed a few extra holes, but her wait is finally over.

Lincicome used the LPGA Tour's season-opening Bahamas Classic to end her nearly 21-month victory drought, beating U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Lexi Thompson with birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Lincicome, a two-time major winner, earned her first win since the ANA Inspiration in April 2015.

"It was pretty incredible. Just the leader­board all week has been amazing," she said. "Obviously, a lot of Americans up at the top. Obviously, friends of mine, so to come down to the final stretch, I played with Lexi (Saturday), and it was an awesome day."

Lincicome, 31, won her seventh tour title. She's projected to jump from 48th to 34th in the world rankings.

Playing a group ahead of Thompson, Lincicome birdied the par-5 18th after dropping strokes on 14 and 17 for 5-under 68 and 26-under 266 total, one off the tour record for relation to par to by Annika Sorenstam on a par-72 course in.

With Lincicome looking on from a tent, Thompson played the 18th as strong sideways rain blew through the Ocean Club, holing a 3-footer for her third straight par and 70.

"I was thinking that I was very lucky," Lincicome said. "It was blowing almost 35 miles an hour in, too, and when it started pouring, I was already done, so I was feeling blessed that I … didn't have to compete with the elements. So, for Lexi to make par on 18 with those conditions is pretty awesome."

In the playoff on 18, Lincicome hit her hybrid second shot from 227 yards to 20 feet and tapped in for birdie.

"I just put the hybrid in actually a couple of weeks ago, and it's been one of my new favorite clubs. So I hit it perfect, right where we were aiming and ended up with the same putt that I had the first go-round, which is pretty crazy, and knew the line better and just, obviously, super, super nervous."

Thompson went through the green in two and, after Lincicome holed out, missed a 15-foot birdie. Third-round leader Stacy Lewis, undone by triple-bogey 7 on No. 14, was third at 25 under after 71.

PGA: Jon Rahm made two eagles over the final six holes, the last a 60-foot putt on the par-5 18th, for 5-under 67 to win the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego by three shots for his first tour win. He finished 13-under 275, three ahead of Charles Howell (68) and C.T. Pan (70). Patrick Rodgers (72) and Brandt Snedeker (73), tied for the lead going in, paid the price for making too many mistakes on the back nine to finish four and five strokes back, respectively.