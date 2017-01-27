Tiger misses cut at Farmers Insurance Open; Lincicome keeps LPGA lead

Tiger Woods shoots par 72 on the Torrey Pines North Course and misses the cut by four at the Farmers Insurance Open.

SAN DIEGO — At the scene of so many of his glorious moments, Tiger Woods made history of a different sort Friday at Torrey Pines.

He missed the cut.

So much for returning to play for the first time in 17 months at a familiar locale — one where he has won eight times as a pro and once as an amateur, and where he had never played two rounds and failed to advance to the weekend.

Woods birdied his first hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open but managed only one more birdie the rest of the day and finished with par 72 on the easier North Course. His 4-over 148 total left him four shots over the cut line.

"I just didn't make enough birdies," he said. "It's frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament."

More surprising is the absence of Woods' playing partners Thursday and Friday, Jason Day (74) and Dustin Johnson (74), the world's Nos. 1 and 3 players. They finished at 3 over and 2 over, respectively. Two other top 25 players also missed the cut: Rickie Fowler (75, 147) and Jimmy Walker (75, 147).

The top of the leaderboard didn't change from Thursday, with Justin Rose maintaining a one-shot lead at 8-under 136 after 1-under 71 on the South Course. Defending champion Brandt Snedeker (69) and Adam Hadwin (71) were tied for second.

Phil Mickelson was on the bubble until making birdie on the 18th for 72 to make the cut with one shot to spare.

Record day for Lincicome, Thompson

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Seminole's Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson set records to top the leaderboard at the LPGA Tour's season-opening Bahamas Classic.

Lincicome shot 8-under 65 — with a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th — to reach 17-under 129, breaking the tournament 36-hole record a day after shooting a tournament-record 64. She had a one-stroke lead over Thompson, who had a career-best 61 to reset the tournament record and set the course record.

"The way it's been going the last two days, the putter has been making everything, which is obviously really fun," Lincicome said. "If I can keep that up, then it could be good on Sunday."

Lincicome got her hole-in-one using a 7-iron from 161 yards.

"I didn't feel like I hit the greatest shot but got away with it and pretty impressive," she said.

Thompson had the second-lowest round in relation to par in tour history (12 under), after Annika Sorenstam's 13-under 59 in the 2001 Standard Register Ping in Arizona. Thompson had an eagle and 10 birdies.

"It's just one of those days that's hard to explain," she said.