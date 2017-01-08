Harden wins shootout with DeRozan

TORONTO — James Harden had his 10th triple double of the season to help the Rockets run their winning streak to eight games. He still sees a lot of room for improvement.

"One hundred percent," Harden said after finishing with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 129-122 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Harden also had 10 of Houston's 15 turnovers. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Harden is the first player with a 40-point triple double and 10 or more turnovers since turnovers became official in the 1977-78 season.

"We're almost halfway through the season and we're a fairly new team still and I'll get better and my turnovers will start dropping just when I get familiar with what different defenses are doing but until then, we're rolling, guys are happy and we're making shots," Harden said.

DeMar DeRozan had 36 points for Toronto, setting a career high with his 18th 30-plus-point game of the season.

Down 99-95 entering the fourth quarter, the Rockets went on a 15-0 run to take an 11-point lead. DeRozan's run of 12 consecutive points for the Raptors cut into that advantage, but Toronto could get no closer than five points.

DUNLEAVY reportedly A NO-SHOW: Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks after being dealt Saturday from the Cavaliers in the Kyle Korver trade, according to espn.com. The veteran guard is reportedly seeking a buyout from the Hawks that would enable him to become a free agent.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: J.J. Redick scored 25 and the host Clippers beat the Heat 98-86 for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul had 19 points and 18 assists and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds for the Clippers. Goran Dragic scored 24, and Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. … LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the visiting Cavaliers fought off the Suns 120-116. … Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists, and Marc Gasol scored 17 to help lead the host Grizzlies to an 88-79 victory over the Jazz.