Warriors deliver big punch to Cavs

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry and the Warriors seem ready to trade more blows with LeBron James and the Cavaliers come June.

Curry hit five 3s and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in a 126-91 rout of the defending champs Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 26, and Draymond Green produced his third triple double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He also equaled his career best with five blocks — and had another dustup with James in the process.

James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds, and he and Green became the talk once more as their relationship turned even more testy in a matchup merely weeks after Golden State lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.

Cleveland shot just 35.2 percent Monday. Beyond embarrassed, Cavs players made for the tunnel before the final buzzer even sounded.

The latest altercation between Green and James came with 6:55 left in the first half. James collided with Green, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Green. Green's arm extended across the upper body of James, who fell to the floor. Green then mocked James for flopping — and he wasn't the only one to sense embellishment. "Flagrant 1 on Draymond?? What has happened to my league??" former player-turned-analyst Reggie Miller posted on Twitter.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Dennis Schroder scored 28, including the go-ahead 3 with 22 seconds left, to lead the Hawks to a 108-107 win over the host Knicks. … Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 and the Nuggets followed up their "home" win in London with another at their normal home, the Pepsi Center, beating the Magic 125-112. … Jeff Teague (16 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds) fell just short of his first career triple double to help the host Pacers to a 98-95 win over the Pelicans, who lost center Anthony Davis in the final 19 minutes after hurting his right hip and left thumb. The team said X-rays were negative. … Former Gator Bradley Beal scored 25 as the host Wizards beat the Blazers 120-101.