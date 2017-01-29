Partly Cloudy60° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy60° FULL FORECAST
Hawks need 4 OTs to wear down Knicks

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 29, 2017 9:12pm

    ATLANTA — Paul Millsap made the decisive basket in a four-overtime game that lasted almost four hours, then proclaimed it to be great fun that he never wants to experience again.

    Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left in the fourth overtime, and the Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the Knicks 142-139 Sunday.

    Millsap logged 60 minutes, which were especially taxing due to his time defending Anthony.

    "There was no chance I was coming out," Millsap said.

    Millsap had 19 rebounds, also a season high, and seven assists.

    "That was fun," he said. "I don't want to do that again, ever, but it was fun."

    The Knicks' first four-overtime game in 66 years included five players, including Anthony and Atlanta's Dwight Howard, fouling out.

    "Good thing we don't play" today, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

    GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench and the visiting Magic beat the Raptors 114-113 to snap a three-game losing streak. … Seth Curry scored 24 and the Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101. … Kyrie Irving scored 29, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the host Cavaliers beat Russell Westbrook and the Thunder 107-91. Westbrook had his 24th triple double but made only 7 of 26 shots… John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, former Gator Bradley Beal scored 27 and the visiting Wizards won their fourth straight, 107-94 over the Pelicans. … Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden most of the night, leading the host Pacers to a 120-101 rout of the Rockets. … Jimmy Butler scored 28 and Robin Lopez added a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as the host Bulls defeated the 76ers 121-108.

    AROUND THE LEAGUE: Warriors guard Steph Curry sat out with the stomach flu. … Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left in the first quarter with back spasms and didn't return. … Knicks guard Derrick Rose sat out while recovering from a sprained left ankle. … Bulls forward Taj Gibson sat out a day after injuring his left ankle injury in practice.

    Hawks need 4 OTs to wear down Knicks 01/29/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 29, 2017 10:15pm]
