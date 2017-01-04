Winslow's season could be over

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Justise Winslow of the Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder today, and the team expects he will miss the remainder of the season.

Winslow was hurt in the final minute of Miami's loss Friday in Boston when he got tangled up with Celtics center Al Horford. The injury was originally diagnosed as a stinger, and even Winslow said earlier this week that he wasn't worried.

Winslow immediately began grabbing at the shoulder after he and Horford made contact while anticipating a rebound. Winslow was called for a foul on the play.

Further tests after the team returned to Miami revealed the tear, which the Heat announced Wednesday.

"I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "He's put in as much time as anybody."

Winslow missed 16 games this season with a sore left wrist. The second-year forward out of Duke is averaging 10.9 points on 35 percent shooting this season.

Game Highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give the visiting Bucks a 105-104 victory over the Knicks. … Jimmy Butler scored 10 straight during a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, leading the visiting Bulls to a 106-94 win over the Cavaliers, who were without injured stars Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Kevin Love (food poisoning). … Dennis Schroder scored 18, Dwight Howard had 13 and 12 rebounds and the visiting Hawks beat the Magic 111-92. … Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 as the host Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.

Around the League: The Hawks will retire the number of Pete Maravich, the Associated Press reported. A date and details of when the No. 44 will be raised to the rafters have not been finalized.