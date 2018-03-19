Calvary Christian hires Reggie Crume as football coach

Calvary Christian moved quickly to find a football coach, announcing the hiring of Alonso's Reggie Crume on Monday.

Crume leaves the Ravens after one season to take over for Todd Yoder, who stepped down three weeks ago to pursue coaching opportunities at the college and professional level.

"Coach Crume brings a philosophy of coaching that fits well at Calvary," said David Kilgore, head of school at Calvary Christian.

On Wednesday, Crume will meet with the players and parents.

"Opportunities like the one at Calvary don't come along too often," Crume said. "The school has tremendous facilities and the program has a lot of momentum. Plus, it's tied into the church. It's a place where my family can grow and I stay there for 10-15 years."

Crume, a former defensive back at Washington University (2001-02), coached at the youth and high school levels in the St. Louis area before coming to the area five years ago.

His first head coaching job was at Palm Harbor University. After a 1-9 debut season in 2014, Crume went a combined 13-7 his final two seasons.

He left in December of 2016 after PHU principal Christen Tonry Gonzalez told him the school planned to go in a different direction with the program.

Crume took over at Alonso last season and went 5-5, matching the win total from the previous two seasons combined.

"It was tough to leave Alonso," Crume said. "The school was great. So is Calvary. I can't thank the administrative staffs enough."

At Calvary Christian, Crume inherits a program that won its first playoff game last season. But there is some rebuilding with several starters gone. Receiver/defensive back Amari Burney graduated in December and is already playing for the Florida Gators this spring. Offensive lineman Ethan White transferred to Superior Collegiate two months ago.