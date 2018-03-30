Ex-Tampa Bay Tech QB Michael Penix Jr. pushing for playing time at IU

Since arriving at Indiana three months ago as an early enrollee, Michael Penix Jr. has been busy studying the playbook, familiarizing himself with teammates and bulking up in the weight room.

The former Tampa Bay Tech standout does not want to be seen as a work-in-progress at quarterback. He wants to compete for playing time as a freshman.

Penix is getting the opportunity this spring, especially after drawing rave reviews from the coaching staff just three days into practice.

"We do a lot of different things he's got to be aware of, and we are really happy with where he is," offensive coordinator Mike DeBord told the Indy Star. "He's got to get better, but we're talking about a guy who just went through three practices knowing nothing before he started."

Peyton Ramsey has the edge in experience. As a freshman last season, Ramsey played in nine games, including four starts, and threw for 10 touchdowns.

Others are in the mix, too.

Nick Tronti, a former Mr. Florida at Ponte Vedra, is a redshirt freshman who was Indiana's scout-team player of the year last season. Reece Taylor, a dynamic dual-threat athlete, is already signed and will join the Hoosiers in the fall.

Penix, though, believes he is not here just to languish on the bench.

"I feel like I can be a big factor now," Penix told the Indy Star in January.

My ONE WORD for 2018 is FAITH‼️ “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” Jeremiah 29:11 ���� pic.twitter.com/ugJ3KGFM9J — Mike Penix (@_tech9mike) February 10, 2018

Many other locals playing for the Hoosiers this spring figure to have prominent roles, including a pair of former Largo standouts.

Jonathan Crawford, a senior, has helped fill the leadership void. Last season, he had 62 tackles and an interception.

Donavan Hale, a junior, is trying to become a dependable receiving threat, something Indiana is searching for this spring. Last season, Hale had seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Another poised for a big season is former Plant standout Whop Philyor.

As a freshman last season, Philyor had 33 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns.

Hale and Philyor could be dependable targets for Penix Jr. if he wins the starting job at quarterback.

While Indiana has the largest contingent of area stars, there are other locals across the country who could have breakout seasons.

Here are a few others to keep an eye on this spring.

DL Jordon Scott, Oregon: The former Pinellas Park star started 11 games for the Ducks as a freshman, registering 34 tackles and landing on several national all-freshman teams.

He has the second-most starts among returning lineman, a number that will only rise as a sophomore as he becomes an every-down player. Scott is studying nickel package defenses so he can be on the field in all situations.

WR Daquon Green, Florida: The former Tampa Bay Tech standout, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game and was the Tampa Bay Times' No. 2 recruit in the area for the 2017 class, has something to prove after redshirting as a freshman.

He already is drawing praise for his physical play, such as demonstrated in this drill. That will only help Green push for significant playing time.

Edwards v Jefferson Gardner-Johnson v Green pic.twitter.com/7QQ2ExuRX1 — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) March 20, 2018

RB Devan Barrett, Auburn: The Tigers have had a 1,000-yard rusher each of the past nine seasons.

To keep that streak going, Auburn will have to find a replacement for Kerryon Johnson, who decided to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Barrett, a former standout at Tampa Catholic, is in a five-way battle to become the Tigers' featured back. Last season as a freshman with the Tigers, Barrett ran for 79 yards and had a receiving touchdown.