Prep stardom doesn’t guarantee that Ray-Ray McCloud will make it in the NFL

After starring at Sickles High and helping Clemson win a national championship in his hometown, Ray-Ray McCloud is about to discover what the other Tampa prep football greats have been learning for years.

It's really, really hard to make the NFL.

That's not a knock on McCloud; he was talented enough to leave Sickles as Hillsborough County's all-time leading rusher (since surpassed by ex-Jesuit standout Malik Davis) and win the Guy Toph Award as the county's top player.

McCloud scored five touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson, was invited to the NFL's scouting combine and worked out in three different roles (receiver, defensive back, returner) last month at his pro day. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete will get a shot at the league, whether it's as a late-round pick or as an undrafted free agent.

But history has not been kind to some of this football hotbed's elite prep players. The top 10 rushers in Hillsborough County history have combined to play in … zero regular-season NFL games:

1. Malik Davis, Jesuit: Recovering from severe knee injury he suffered last fall during his freshman season at Florida

2. Ray-Ray McCloud, Sickles: Scored five touchdowns in three years at Clemson and helped the Tigers win the national title in Tampa

3. Robert Davis, Carrollwood Day: Appeared in only four games in three seasons at Memphis

4. Avious Steadman, Riverview: Had multiple legal problems after signing with Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College

5. Lydell Ross, Gaither: Rushed for 26 career touchdowns and won the 2002 national title at Ohio State; spent a training camp with the Chargers before leaving football to join Tampa Fire Rescue

6. Earl Reeves, Tampa Catholic: Went to Florida A&M after setting a county record (4,896) that stood for more than a decade

7. Kwane Doster, Robinson: Had seven rushing touchdowns at Vanderbilt before being shot and killed in Tampa at age 21

8. Kalvin Bailey, Armwood: Signed with Iowa but left as a redshirt freshman and bounced to small colleges

9. Zain Gilmore, Robinson: Former Mr. Football rushed for 1,800 yards at Missouri and was one of the Bucs' final preseason cuts in 2002; later played in NFL Europe and in the semipro Southern States Football League

10. Will Glover, Jesuit: Became one of the most prolific receivers in Georgia Tech history and got a preseason shot with the Jets in 2003 before playing in Europe and Canada

Fellow Guy Toph Award winners have fared better, but only five of the past 20 players who earned the honor before McCloud won in 2014 have played a meaningful snap in the league. The good news: Two of those won Super Bowls.

Deiondre Porter, Jefferson: Former Gator is in prison on charges of aggravated assault, battery on a pregnant woman and robbery with a firearm

Vernon Hargreaves, Wharton: Former Gators defensive back and No. 11 overall pick is entering his third season with the Bucs

Nelson Agholor, Berkeley Prep: No. 20 pick in 2015 won the Super Bowl in February as the Eagles' No. 2 receiver

Quentin Williams, Jefferson: Playing overseas with the Hamburg Huskies

C. J. Bennett, Alonso: Spent his college career at South Alabama and Murray State

Dontae Aycock, Chamberlain: Left Auburn for USF, where he quit the game

Derek Winter, Plant: Didn't play much beyond special teams at Auburn but appeared in every game during the Tigers' 2010 national title run

Robert Marve, Plant: Got a tryout with the Bucs and spent two seasons in the CFL; now runs a local quarterback academy with John Kaleo

Marcello Trigg, Robinson: Had a successful career at Bucknell before getting into finance

Kalvin Bailey, Armwood: Signed with Iowa but left as a redshirt freshman and bounced to small colleges

John Forbes, Alonso: Playing career ended after signing with Navy

Andre Caldwell, Jefferson: Caught 156 passes during an eight-year NFL career that ended after winning Super Bowl L with the Broncos

Eddie Lee Ivery Jr., Chamberlain: Knee injuries limited him to only nine games at Georgia Tech

Lydell Ross, Gaither: Rushed for 26 career touchdowns and won the 2002 national title at Ohio State; spent a training camp with the Chargers before leaving football to join Tampa Fire Rescue

Fred Reid, King: Spent part of an offseason with the Bucs, then five years in the CFL before becoming the coach at Middleton High

Gary Godsey, Jesuit: Injuries shortened a career at Notre Dame that included time at quarterback and tight end

Mike Pearson, Armwood: Started 33 games on the Jaguars' offensive line from 2002-05

Kenny Kelly, Tampa Catholic: Signed with Miami but chose to focus on baseball; his 26 major league games included two with the Devil Rays in 2000

Derrick Edmonds, Hillsborough: Didn't play in the NFL but won a national championship at Tennessee

Keith Newman, Jefferson: Started 77 games at linebacker in an eight-year NFL career, with stops in Buffalo, Atlanta, Minnesota and Miami