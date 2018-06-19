Big Ten reaps recruiting bounty in Tampa Bay

Largo High defensive back Solomon Brown had plenty of college options with offers from 20 Division I-A schools. Still, the three-star recruit did not need to go through a prolonged process to figure out where he wanted to go.

Two weeks ago, Brown committed to Minnesota after taking his only official visit.

"I loved everything about Minnesota — the players, the coaches, the atmosphere and the opportunity," Brown said.

That same weekend, Plant City linebacker James Gordon spurned offers from Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina to become a Gopher. Riverview defensive back TJ Robinson went the same route, reneging on a USF commitment to pledge his allegiance to Minnesota.

The haul of local talent helped the Gophers, who were 5-7 last year in coach PJ Fleck's debut season, vault to No. 4 among Big Ten schools in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2019 class.

It also continues the Big Ten's trend of bringing in the best from the bay area.

Indiana made headlines in February by landing four players on the HomeTeam top 25 list of area seniors, more than Florida (two), FSU (three), USF (one) and Miami (none).

Other schools from the conference fared well, too.

Ohio State signed arguably the top two local players from the 2018 class, Berkeley Prep offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere and Armwood running back Brian Snead. Penn State nabbed local defensive standouts Judge Culpepper of Plant and Jordan Miner of Wiregrass Ranch.

In all, 13 players on that top 25 list of 2018 locals signed with Big 10 programs.

Plant City linebacker James Gordon recently picked Minnesota over other Division I-A offers. (SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times)

The talent also is spread out with 10 of the 14 schools in the conference signing at least one area player in the past two years (Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and Wisconsin are the only ones without a local in that span.)

"The Big Ten is starting to realize there's pretty good talent in this area," Largo coach Marcus Paschal said. "Indiana has kind of put the blueprint forward by having guys with area ties on the staff and recognizing that talent early. And those guys have pretty much panned out and helped the program improve. People take notice of that."

Paschal is familiar with the conference. The former Packers standout was a defensive back at Iowa from 2003-06, earning second-team all-Big 10 honors as a senior.

"I had never seen snow until my freshman year at Iowa," Paschal said. "Being from Florida, it was not as big of an adjustment as people think. You just throw on a couple of extra layers of clothes. Some of the kids ask me about that and I tell them it shouldn't really be that much of a deterrent from playing in the Big Ten."

Paschal's familiarity with the conference has created a pipeline for his players. At least one Largo player has signed or committed to a Big Ten program in Paschal's five years as coach.

Connections play a big role. Minnesota defensive coordinator Robb Smith was a quality coach at Iowa when Paschal first arrived on campus. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was Paschal's position coach with the Hawkeyes. Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart, who recruits the bay area, played against Paschal when he was at Michigan.

"There's so many guys from my playing days that are still around," Paschal said. "It creates a pretty good network within the conference."

So who is the local recruiter for Iowa?

"I am," Paschal said. "They call me or I get in touch with them about guys, not just on my team but the whole area."

The bay area coaching ties with the Big Ten extend beyond the college level. Several former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches are now on the staffs of conference schools. Lovie Smith is the head coach at Illinois. Greg Schiano is the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Schiano's Buccaneers staff is littered with coaches in the Big Ten, from Smith and Fleck at Minnesota to Phil Galiano at Penn State.

Even former Bucs players are making an impact.

Jahmile Addae, who played at Riverview and was with Tampa Bay in 2005, is a defensive backs coach at Minnesota. He recruits the bay area for the Gophers and helped facilitate landing the three locals recently.

"It helped having Jahmile recruit me because he's someone that knows where I'm from and we can relate," Gordon said. "It's like a father figure or mentor.

"To me, Minnesota is like a home away from home."

Contact Bob Putnam at [email protected] Follow @BobbyHomeTeam.