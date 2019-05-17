Spring football: A few growing pains for Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS — Host Zephyrhills dealt with plenty of adversity in Thursday’s scrimmage against Clermont East Ridge. As if dealing with the loss of 23 seniors and lining up a defense with just two returners were not enough, starting quarterback Nick Novo is out with a broken finger and a half-dozen players departed with cramping issues.

It all added up to a 28-24 loss to the Knights, who fell behind the Bulldogs 24-14 but rallied for the go-ahead touchdown on Robbie Sanders’ quarterback keeper with 14 seconds left in the game.

“I hope that burns,” Zephyrhills coach Nick Carroll told his team afterward. “We’ve got a lot of young guys here that need to learn how to play football. This is a humbling experience.”

Among the more experienced players was running back Zyre Roundtree, one of three Bulldogs to line up at quarterback, who ran for a game-high 151 yards and two touchdowns. That included a 78-yard jaunt that helped erase a 7-0 deficit and a 23-yard run that gave the Zephyrhills its first lead at 18-14.

The Bulldogs went ahead 24-14 on Jaylin Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run before the Knights came back on a pair of Sanders’ scoring runs. Sanders gave Zephyrhills fits throwing and running the football. He passed for 138 yards, which included a 20-yard scoring strike to Daniel Rosado, and scrambled for 101 yards with three touchdown runs.

Backfield mate Cardell Saunders was nearly as unstoppable with 103 rushing yards for the Knights.

The other Zephyrhills touchdown came on a 40-yard run up the middle by Tre Gallimore, who finished with 88 rushing yards.

While the Knights had plenty of success in the passing game, it was not so much for Zephyrhills. Roundtree completed 2-of-4 for 16 yards, both completions to Thomas in the waning seconds. Zion Williams, who gained 26 yards, was 0-for-2.

“We’ve got to be able to throw the football,” Carroll said.

The Bulldogs also could use a kicker. Zephyrhills failed on four two-point conversions, which contributed to the loss.

“We scored four touchdowns. If we get two two-pointers we win the game,” offensive coordinator Chris Barrick said.