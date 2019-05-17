Spring football: Hillsborough’s freshmen impress

TAMPA — Before Thursday’s spring jamboree, Jordan Bailey had never played a down of football at Hillsborough High School. Still, the freshman said, he had a good feeling about his chances at finding the end zone.

On his very first carry as a Terrier, Bailey’s dream came to fruition.

On the second play from scrimmage against King, Bailey, listed as a wide receiver on Hillsborough’s roster, took the snap 70 yards for a score, kicking off a half of football in which the Terriers’ inexperience shined.

“When I got the ball, I saw the hole. My instincts told me it was gonna be open on the outside,” Bailey said after the 14-0 victory. “I bounced out and it was there, open field.”

Throughout the two quarters of football the Terriers played, almost every big moment was owned by a freshman. With 28 seconds to play in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Caleb Pierce hit Erriyon Knighton, also a ninth grader, with a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Late in the second quarter, the Terriers picked off the King quarterback for the second time. The interception was grabbed by freshman Jordan Williams.

Not only are Bailey, Knighton and Williams three of a group of nine freshmen coach Earl Garcia calls his best freshman class ever, they also happen to be brothers.

Garcia is just glad they’re his.

“I have nine (freshmen) Division I prospects. We’re very excited about it,” Garcia said. “Everybody that made a big play was a ninth grader tonight. We’ve got a bright future.”

[ MORE FOOTBALL: Bloomingdale remains in good hands with new football coach Jake Coulson ]

The second half of spring football between Wharton and Freedom got off to a much slower, sloppier start.

The Patriots and Wildcats combined for 10 penalties in the half, stymieing a lot of offensive progress. But where the offense may have lacked, Wharton defensive end Ed Marcelin stood out, coming away with three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in the Wildcats' 10-0 victory.

Wharton had to settle for a 35-yard field goal late in the first quarter, but in the second, Marcelin's blocked punt gave the Wildcats the ball on the Freedom 20-yard line, and senior running back Carlos Reynolds cashed in moments later with a 3-yard touchdown run.

On the Patriots’ final possession of the half, Marcelin sacked the Freedom quarterback, who fumbled for a last-second turnover.

Those plays, Marcelin said, are just a window into what he hopes this fall will look like.

“I just want to grind. Me and my teammates, we just want to make a statement,” the rising senior said. “My boys are looking good. We’re going for it all this year.”