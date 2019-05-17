Spring football: Mix of old, new blends nicely for Cambridge Christian

TAMPA — Eager to rebound from last fall’s losing season, Cambridge Christian used Thursday’s spring game to test a new quarterback and showcase Junius Banger, the rising senior who caught two touchdowns and scored a third on an interception.

With last year’s quarterback, Mikal Willeke, injured, first-time starter Titan Williamson threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lancers to 43-22 victory over St. Petersburg Catholic.

“We’re a young team with a mix of veterans and this was a great chance to get us on the field together,” Banger said.

Banger scored three touchdowns, including a 30-yarder, 98 seconds into the game and then, five plays later, a touchdown off an interception return.

“My corner tipped the pass and we work on tip drills in practice. It came into my hands and just shows everything in practice pays off,” he said.

The Lancers, who were 4-8 in 2018, never left this game in doubt. Williamson had his offense running seamlessly when his touchdown pass to Gavin Martinez put the Lancers ahead 21-0 on the last play of the first quarter. Martinez also had an interception in the fourth quarter.

The Barons struggled to convert on third down and on special teams they gave up a touchdown when Jaiden Bivens recovered a mishandled punt and ran it into the end zone.

"We looked like a team that had 12 practices in the spring and it showed,” St. Petersburg Catholic coach Jay Davis said. “We didn’t do a good job tackling tonight.”

Besides the passing success, Cambridge Christian’s offense excelled on the ground, led by rising junior Ron White, who gained 125 yards and had a 46-yard touchdown.

Marco Palanagas had two touchdown catches for the Barons, a 23-yarder in the second quarter and another catch near the end of the game. On defense, D’Angelo Hutchinson had two interceptions.