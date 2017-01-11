All Eyes photo gallery: Marty St. Louis through the years

Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis (#26) pictured during the pregame warmup before a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Sunday evening

I've covered the Tampa Bay Lightning as my main photo beat for the past 18 seasons for the Tampa Bay Times. It's been an incredible ride with many playoff runs including the thrilling Stanley Cup Championship of 2004. That same year I pitched a story idea that would follow the cup during its summer tour. I witnessed and had the privilege to document some iconic and amazing moments from around the world that myself and many fans had never seen. The image of Marty singing and partying on stage with his wife, Heather, and his favorite band, The Samples, on his cup day in Burlington, Vermont, was one of my favorites from the project. Which you'll see in this collection of photos, is just one of the many times I had the opportunity to photograph # 26, Marty St. Louis. I've always loved the challenge of making memorable hockey photos, whether captured by a remote camera in the catwalk or from the camera in my hand. However what makes those pictures most relevant is when hall of fame greatness, such as Marty St. Louis, appears in those frames. Here are some of my favorite moments as well as a few from my colleague Douglas Clifford, from St. Louis' 14 year career in Tampa Bay.

Dirk Shadd, Tampa Bay Times

DIRK SHADD | Times CAPTION

DIRK SHADD | Times 2011: Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis (26) pumps his fist to celebrate as he scores the second goal of the game beating Phoenix Coyotes goalie Jason LaBarbera (1) during first period action at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Wednesday evening (02/23/11). The Lightning went on to a 5 to 0 first period lead with two of the goal belonging to St. Louis.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2006: Tampa Bay Lightning (26) Martin St. Louis receives medical attention to his eye while onthe bench during 2nd period action against Florida Panthers at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa

DIRK SHADD | Times 2011: Tampa Bay Lightning Vinny Lecavalier (4) talks with Martin St. Louis (26) while on the ice during a stoppage in play against the New Jersey Devils during first period action at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa

DIRK SHADD | Times 2008: From left: Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis (26) talks with Brad Richards (19) in the Lightning locker room after a heart breaking loss to the Boston Bruins at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Saturday evening (02/23/08). With Tuesday's NHL trade deadline looming it is uncertain if Stanley Cup winning teammates have played their last game together in a Lightning jersey.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2007: Question and answer session with Lightning players about off the ice and lifestyle issues

DIRK SHADD | Times 2009: Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis looks out toward the ice before heading down the tunnel to take to the ice for the pre game warm up before the season home opener against the New Jersey Devils at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2008: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Marty St. Louis watches after completing his turn during a drill on the ice during opening day of training camp at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Tuesday morning.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2011: Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis (26) extends for the puck while down on the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during third period action of Stanley Cup playoffs game 2 at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh Friday evening

DIRK SHADD | Times 2010:Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis celebrates his unassisted short handed goal beating Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to score the second goal during the third period action at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Tuesday evening (2/9/10). The goal went on to be the game winner, as the Lightning won with a final score of 3 to 1.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2003: Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis (#26) holds six month old Ryan St. Louis (cq) while ice skating during the Lightning holiday party at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Sunday afternoon.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2009: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Martin St. Louis pictured at his home in Tampa, Florida, with his wife Heather and their three boys, Ryan, 6, Lucas, 4, and Mason, 21 months.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2010: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Marty St. Louis as the Lightning officially begins training camp with media day at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Friday morning (09/17/10). The day will include physicals and off ice testing.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2011: Tampa Bay Lightning show off their new uniforms and logo at a press conference at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Monday afternoon (01/31/11). From left is Marty St. Louis, Vinny Lecavalier, and Steven Stamkos.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2011: Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas (30) and Dennis Seidenberg (44) work to keep the puck out against Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis (26) for a 2 to 0 shut out during third period action of game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the St. Petersburg Times in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2011: Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis (26) celebrates with Vinny Lecavalier (4) (on left, in back) after St. Louis scored on a backhander beating Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for the Lightning's first goal of the game during first period action of game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Tampa Bay Lightning, playoff game 1 (ROUND THREE) (Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers), at the St. Pete Times Forum, Saturday, May 8, 2004, in Tampa.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Tampa Bay Lightning show off their new uniforms and logo at a press conference at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Monday afternoon (01/31/11). From left is Marty St. Louis, Vinny Lecavalier, and Steven Stamkos.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2012: Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis (26) celebrates scoring his first goal of the game, puttng the Lightning up 3 to 1, beating Florida Panthers goalie Scott Clemmensen (30) during second period action at the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2012: Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis (26) battles along the boards against Los Angeles Kings Willie Mitchell (33) during third period action at the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2013: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Martin St. Louis signs autographs as he leaves the ice after practice at the Ice Sports Forum in Brandon.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2013: Isabella Silagyi, 6, who goes by the name "Izzy" gets an autograph from Tampa Bay Lightning team captain Marty St. Louis as players enter the rink on the blue carpet while greeting fans outside before taking on the Florida Panthers during the home opener at the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2013: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Martin St. Louis lifts weights in the weight room after practice with his team during hockey training camp in Estero at Germain Arena Monday evening (01/14/13). In background is left wing Benoit Pouliot.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2013: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Marty St. Louis, with ripped leg muscles, as he prepares to compete in the long jump as the Tampa Bay Lightning opened the franchise's 21st training camp at the Tampa Bay Times Forum. St. Louis leaped 8 feet, 9inches in the long jump and 31 inches high in the vertical jump.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2013: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Martin St. Louis (26) celebrates as he beat Florida Panthers goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) to score the first goal of the game during first period action of the home opener at the Tampa Bay Times Forum

DIRK SHADD | Times 2004: Tampa Bay Lightning (4) Vincent Lecavalier talks with (26) Martin St. Louis during 1st period action against Philadelphia Flyers at the St. Pete Times Forum for game 4 of round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday evening .

DIRK SHADD | Times A pregame look down on the empty ice before Tampa Bay Lightning Marty St. Louis will be honored for his 1,000th career NHL game before the Lightning take on the New York Rangers at the Times Forum in Tampa Monday evening.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis skates on the ice while carrying his son Ryan St. Louis in his arms during post game celebrations after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Calgary Flames in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at the St. Pete Times Forum.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2004: Tampa Bay Lighting Martin St. with Lightning head coach John Tortorella during the on ice post game Stanley Cup celebrations after defeating the Calgary Flames in game seven of stanley Cup Playoffs at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa

DIRK SHADD | Times 2004: Martin St. Louis' favorite band, the Samples, plays his private party at Burlington's Quarry Hill Club, a blast that lasts till 3 a.m. St. Louis joins his college sweetheart/wife, Heather and lead singer Sean Kelly on Feel Us Shaking: "Diamond waves through sunglass days go by / so beautiful to be here and alive..."

DIRK SHADD | Times 2004: Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis waves along with his wife Heather (cq) as the Stanley Cup victory Parade rolls through downtown Tampa Wednesday afternoon.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2014: The picture of Steven Stamkos and Marty St. Louis on the wall of the tunnel heading out to the ice from the locker room area at the Times Forum in Tampa Wednesday afternoon. The Lightning has traded captain Marty St. Louis to the Rangers for their captain Ryan Callahan and 2015 first-round pick and a 2014 second-round pick. New York apparently upped its offer on Tuesday to include the first-round.

DIRK SHADD | Times CAPTION

DIRK SHADD | Times Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Steven Stamkos (left) and Martin St. Louis talk while on the bench during a shift change while on the ice at hockey training camp in Estero at Germain Arena.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2007: Tampa Bay Lightning (26) Martin St. Louis in the Lightning locker room after being defeated by the New Jersey Devils with a final score of 3 to 2 ending the playoff run for the Lightning.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2004: Martin St. Louis Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Calgary Flames in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at the St. Pete Times Forum.

DIRK SHADD | Times 2010: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Marty St. Louis looks on from the bench as the Lightning take on the Florida Panthers during a preseason game at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Saturday evening.

DIRK SHADD | Times CAPTION