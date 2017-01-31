No-call on Stralman play is key in Lightning loss to Bruins

TAMPA — D Anton Stralman would not call it the turning point of the game, but his encounter with Bruins LW Brad Marchand late in the second period Tuesday was certainly a critical moment in the Lightning's 4-3 loss.

Marchand was not called for a penalty for slewfooting Stralman near center ice after skating up behind Stralman and using his right skate to kick Stralman's left skate out from under him.

Stralman was called for interference on RW David Pastrnak on the Bruins' next rush, and in the blink of an eye what had been a 1-0 Lightning lead turned into a 2-1 deficit as the teams headed to the second intermission, with Marchand assisting on both goals.

"I can't expect anybody to see it," Stralman said. "But it's tough especially when we get the call the other way later in the same shift. But I don't think the game (turned) there, but it was a little adversity, I guess."

When asked if he thought Marchand should have been called for a penalty, Stralman said, "I can't say. There's contact and I fall. I can't say if he did anything or not, but I'm not the puck holder. I'm out in the neutral zone, and I get hit from behind. That's all I got to say."

The NHL's Department of Player Safety will review the play. The DPS reviewed a similar play by Marchand on Jan. 24 against Detroit's Niklas Kronwall and fined Marchand $10,000.

Bruins coach Claude Julien said he did not see Marchand's hit on Stralman. When told it was similar to the one on Kronwall, Julien said, "Well, I guess I will see it."

POINT RETURNS: C Braydon Point returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with a fractured bone in his right hand and scored late in the third period when he redirected a slap shot by D Jake Dotchin.

It was his fourth goal of the season.

HOLY ICE: Father Len Plazewski, pastor of Christ the King Church in South Tampa, blessed the new sheet of ice Monday at Amalie Arena.

"That's a good idea," Lightning C Brian Boyle said. "Keep everyone safe."

Father Len, who grew up in West Pasco and attended Jesuit High, has been a Lightning season ticket holder since Day 1.

"Obviously, we don't want God to play favorites," he said. "We want to win, but we pray for the safety of the players, that they compete well, that they be kept free from injury and harm. That they show good sportsmanship.

"I kind of threw in there, 'God, we'd be more appreciative if we have more goals scored on that side (pointing to the net the Lightning shoots at during the first and third periods) than this side.' "

TRADE BREEZE: Among those scouting the Lightning-Bruins game were Flyers director of pro scouting Dave Brown, Blues director of player personnel Rob DiMaio and Predators assistant GM Paul Fenton.

Times staff writer Joe Smith contributed to this report.