Lightning prospect Raddysh has four goals in Canada world juniors win

Lightning forward prospect Taylor Raddysh celebrates his fourth goal of the game against Latvia as Latvian defenseman Maksims Ponomarenko (7) skates past during the third period of Canada's 10-2 win at the world junior championship Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Lightning forward prospect Taylor Raddysh scored a record-tying four goals as Canada wrapped up a quarterfinal spot in the world junior hockey championship with a 10-2 over Latvia on Thursday night.

Raddysh, 18, a second-round pick in June, had a natural hat trick on his way to becoming the fourth Canadian player with four goals in a world juniors game. He joined Flyers center Brayden Schenn (2010), retired Lightning wing Simon Gagne (1999) and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux (1983).

"You never really picture yourself being in the same status as them," Raddysh said. "Things were just going my way, and I got kind of lucky on a couple. My parents (who were at the game) were probably more happy than I was, honestly. My dad and mom are my biggest fans."

Raddysh noticed that his dad, Dwayne, didn't throw his hat onto the ice after the third goal, but Taylor said he understands.

"(Dwayne) doesn't have much hair up there," he said, laughing.

Canada captain Dylan Strome, a first-round pick of the Coyotes last year, is junior teammates with Raddysh in Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. Raddysh has had some good nights, "but that may top all of them," Strome said.

"I told you guys (media) before the tournament, you guys said he was a long shot to make (the Canadian team), but he's a heck of a player," said Strome, who had four assists in the game.

Lightning forward prospect Mathieu Joseph had two assists.

Canada is 3-0-0 in the tournament and tied for first in Group B with the United States, which beat Russia 3-2 and also clinched a quarterfinal spot. The rival neighbors face each other Saturday to end group play.

"It's a game you grow up watching, that New Year's Eve game," said the United States' Charlie McAvoy, a Boston University defenseman and Bruins prospect. "To have it in Canada here … we're not going to be liked, that's for sure. We're not expecting much love. It's going to be us against kind of their whole country."

Colin White (Boston College/Senators prospect) and Troy Terry (Denver University/Ducks) scored second-period goals, and Tyler Parsons (OHL London/Flames) made 25 saves in the United States' first victory over Russia in the tournament since 2007. Clayton Keller (Boston University/Coyotes) also scored.

"We showed a lot of heart and did a great job shutting them down in the third," Keller said. "All lines can score and have skill, but our best is yet to come. We're on the right track."

The Americans opened with a 6-1 victory over Latvia on Monday and beat Slovakia 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kirill Urakov and Kiirill Kaprizov scored for Russia, and Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves.

"We're really starting to come together," Terry said. "We know what kind of a team we are, and when we play like we did (Thursday), we can be successful."

In Group A in Montreal, Mathias From scored 47 seconds into overtime to give Denmark its first victory over the Czech Republic in tournament history, a 3-2 decision. Also at Bell Centre, Sweden beat Finland 3-1 to improve to 3-0-0 and win the group — and drop the defending champion Finns to 0-3-0.