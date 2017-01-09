weather unavailableweather unavailable
Lightning sends Condra, Erne to AHL

Monday, January 9, 2017 7:58pm

The Lightning reassigned forwards Erik Condra and Adam Erne to AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Per the AHL website, goalies Adam Wilcox and Kristers Gudlevskis were swapped, so Gudlevskis will be in Tampa to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy for Thursday's game with the Sabres.

PODCAST: Where does the struggling Lightning go from here? The Tampa Bay Times will discuss answers in its latest podcast at tampabay.com/blogs/lightning.

game highlights: Alex Ovechkin tied Canadiens great Maurice "Rocket" Richard for 29th all time with his 544th career goal and had two assists, leading the visiting Capitals to a 4-1 victory over Montreal. … Roberto Luongo made 28 saves for his 73rd career shutout, leading the visiting Panthers to a 3-0 win over the Devils. Luongo, tops among active goalies in shutouts, moved three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for ninth all time. Martin Brodeur holds the NHL record with 125.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Jackets waived backup goalie Curtis McElhinney and recalled Anton Forsberg from AHL Cleveland.

Lightning up next

vs. Sabres, 7:30 Thursday,

Amalie Arena TV/radio: Fox Sports

Sun; 970-AM

01/09/17
