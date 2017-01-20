Lightning up next: Coyotes lose fourth straight

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This time the Wild answered its wakeup call.

Nino Niederreiter had two power-play goals and an assist, including the go-ahead score for the Wild with 7:06 remaining in a 4-3 victory Thursday night after the Coyotes came back from a two-goal deficit.

"We weren't happy with our first 40 minutes, but good thing about this league is you've got a chance to redeem yourself," said Chris Stewart, whose breakaway deke to his backhand beat Louis Domingue late in the second period and gave the Wild a 3-1 lead.

Then Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun's one-timer through traffic, set up by the first of two assists for Shane Doan, was followed 30 seconds later by a post-scraping slap shot by Jamie McGinn. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk never saw the shot after a post-faceoff loose puck, and the goal tied the score before the second intermission.

"Them scoring two goals late, as mad as I was, was probably good for us because it woke us up for the third period," Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said.

With Doan in the penalty box for hooking, Niederreiter knocked in a nifty redirect of Mikael Granlund's slap shot for the winner. Dubnyk stopped 20 shots for the Wild, who are 18-2-2 in their past 22 games.

"Those are the times where you need to win the special-teams battles, and we lost tonight," said Domingue, who made 21 saves.

The Coyotes, who dropped their fourth in a row, fell to 2-12-1 in their past 15 games, starting with a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 17.

Arizona starts a five-game homestand Saturday night against the Lightning.

"We're a desperate team, and we knew we were coming in to a barn that's tough to play in and a team that's tough to play against," Chychrun said, "so we had to have our energy level up."

The second-worst-in-the-Western Conference Coyotes proved far more formidable than the standings suggested, on the last stop of their three-leg road trip and playing for the fifth time in seven days.

They shuffled the lineup by sending right wing Anthony Duclair to the AHL and reintroducing right wing Ryan White, who missed the previous 11 games because of a lower-body injury. Center Peter Holland and defenseman Connor Murphy were scratched for the first time in more than a month.

"We could have used a couple more saves and take a couple of mistakes out of our game," coach Dave Tippett said, "but we're looking for an effort part of it, and that's the first step right now."