  • Associated Press

Sunday, January 1, 2017 7:00am

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — A lot of Islanders got into the act — at the Jets' expense.

John Tavares and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders beat the Jets 6-2 on Saturday night. Nikolay Kulemin, Shane Prince, Anders Lee and Andrew Ladd also scored, Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

"You can't always rely on one or two guys. Everybody's got to chip in," Greiss said. "It was a great example today and made the game easy for us."

The Islanders have won four of their past five to get to 15-15-6.

Shawn Matthias scored a short-handed goal and Nikolaj Ehlers had a power-play tally for Winnipeg, which plays the Lightning on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

"It's pretty self-explanatory," Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. "It wasn't good enough, and the score was indicative of that."

Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Michael Hutchinson with 5:47 left in the second period. Hutchinson made seven stops in relief.

"That effort level tonight out there wasn't acceptable and definitely (is) something that needs to be addressed," Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele said. "At the end of the day, that's what it is, it's hard work. Battling through adversity. Battling through all the stuff that goes on in a game.

"Not every shift is going to go as planned, but for us, we need to battle through it, every bump and bruise, every miscue during the game and support each other that way."

Lightning up next: Jets clobbered by Islanders 01/01/17
