Lightning's Callahan to miss another four weeks

Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan has played just 18 games this season after having surgery on his right hip in June.

LOS ANGELES — Wing Ryan Callahan is expected to miss another four weeks, the Lightning said Sunday.

But it's fair to question if Callahan, 31, will play again this season. He continues to be bothered by his right hip, on which he had surgery in June. He has played in just 18 games this season, the last on Jan. 7.

It has been frustrating for Callahan, who can't seem to shake the soreness. He has tried resting, sitting out Nov. 28-Jan. 3. He returned to play three games before sitting again.

If the problem persists, the team could put Callahan on long-term injured reserve and shut him down for the regular season, which would provide salary cap relief for March's trade deadline. Callahan's cap hit ($5.8 million) is second on the roster behind Ben Bishop ($5.95 million). Steven Stamkos ($8.5 million) is on long-term injured reserve after knee surgery.

There's no sense the Lightning is ready to do that. But both sides have to think about Callahan's long-term health. He has three years left on his contract.

