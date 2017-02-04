Lightning's Palat hurt, day-to-day; Vermin recalled

Joel Vermin, brought up from AHL Syracuse again, plays his 10th game of the season with the Lightning against the Ducks.

TAMPA — The Lightning recalled F Joel Vermin from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, and he was in the lineup for the 3-2 shootout win against the Ducks.

The Lightning needed an extra forward because LW Ondrej Palat is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Coach Jon Cooper said Palat suffered the injury late in Thursday's game against the Senators.

"It's a precaution," Cooper said of keeping Palat out. "We'll keep evaluating him after (Saturday's game)."

Enter Vermin, a seventh-round pick (186th overall) by the Lightning in the 2013 draft. Vermin has played in 16 NHL games, including 10 this season with Tampa Bay, and has registered two assists.

With the Crunch, Vermin has nine goals and 17 points in 27 games.

Go, Johnny, Go: C Tyler Johnson is riding in his best scoring zone of the season. He has points in five of his past six games. He scored his 16th goal of the year Thursday and has three goals and four assists in his past six games, including an assist Saturday.

"I wouldn't say (I'm doing) anything different. I'm getting some opportunities and they're going in for us right now," Johnson said. "I'm trying to help the team out any way I possibly can."

Johnson is tied for second on the team with 16 goals and is third with 33 points.

Hockey Day in Tampa Bay: The Lightning will have its third annual "Hockey Day in Tampa Bay" on Feb. 18. It will feature a 40-team street hockey tournament and conclude that evening with a high school hockey game.

The day will be highlighted by an alumni game between the Lightning and Bruins. Some of the players scheduled to participate for the Lightning include Dave Andreychuk, Vinny Lecavalier and Brian Bradley.

The Bruins scheduled to appear include Hall of Famer Ray Bourque, Terry O'Reilly and Al Iafrate.

Doors open at Amalie Arena at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster (outlets, ticketmaster.com, toll-free 1-800-745-3000) for $10 in advance. Tickets are $15 the day of the event.

Nuts and Bolts: Palat, LW Michael Bournival and D Luke Witkowski were scratched for the Lightning. Defensemen Korbinian Holzer and Sami Vatanen, and RW Jared Boll were scratched for Anaheim. … The Lightning and Ducks were tied at 1 after the first period, the 22nd time Tampa Bay was knotted after the first this season. Tampa Bay is 12-7-3 in games in which it was tied after the first period.



