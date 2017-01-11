Lightning's Steven Stamkos on Marty St. Louis: Perfect mentor, friend

TAMPA — Marty St. Louis hasn't worn a Lightning sweater in nearly three years.

His accomplishments may seem like ancient history, from the banners hanging in the Amalie Arena rafters to records in the back pages of the media guide. St. Louis' No. 26 will be officially retired Friday in a pre-game ceremony.

But you can still see the lasting impact of St. Louis on the current Lightning, especially captain Steven Stamkos. Stamkos, 26, said the person and player he's become was greatly shaped by St. Louis, his long-time friend and former linemate.

So it should come as no surprise that when Stamkos was making the biggest decision of his career last summer in re-signing with Tampa Bay, St. Louis was one of those who advised him.

"He was my mentor for sure," Stamkos said. "Everyone saw the chemistry we had on the ice, but not lot of people know, just because they don't get the behind-the-scenes look, of how much he meant to me. Not only as a teammate but as a great friend."

When Stamkos was an 18-year-old rookie, and No. 1 overall pick, in 2008, it was St. Louis who took him under his wing and showed him the type of work ethic required to be a pro. "It was the perfect situation for me," Stamkos said.

Stamkos had some of his best seasons while on a line with St. Louis, who assisted on 101 of his 321 career goals. He learned from St. Louis how to adapt in a league that's constantly becoming younger and faster. Stamkos' game has evolved, both in how he scores to his two-way game, including becoming a key contributor on the penalty kill.

"You can see the way Stammer wants to be better, wants to push his teammates to be better, a lot of that I think is from the way Marty did it," said defenseman Victor Hedman, who also played with St. Louis. "He was an unbelievable mentor to Stammer, and me."

When Stamkos took over as captain from St. Louis in March 2014, St. Louis having requested a trade to the Rangers, he had already developed his leadership style from watching St. Louis and Vinny Lecavalier. Stamkos' personality fits St. Louis' vocal style, sparking the team with between-period or post-game talks. "He knew when it was time to step up and talk or he'd go out and have a great shift, led by example," Stamkos said. "He was the unique guy that can do it both ways."

Stamkos wasn't the only Lightning player whom St. Louis helped mold. Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat played on a line with St. Louis their rookie year in 2013-14, when both were Calder Trophy finalists. Johnson said St. Louis was "one of the smartest players I've ever played with," helping both him and Palat accelerate their development. St. Louis would offer tips after every shift, influencing the way they play and think the game today.

"He helped us with our confidence," Palat said. "He'd tell me, 'You're playing with me now, you're first line, we're not going to dump the puck all the time, you've got to make the plays.' "

Stamkos, the face of the franchise, said the undrafted St. Louis may have never held that moniker because of the other greats on his teams like Lecavalier. But as Stamkos prepares his speech for Friday's pre-game St. Louis' ceremony, there are a few even more important words that will no doubt come up.

"Heart and soul are two words that will forever be attached to Marty St. Louis," Stamkos said. "For me, he was that, is that, and will always be that to this organization. That's something that nobody can take away and something I know when Marty looks in the mirror, he'll be pretty proud of."

Joe Smith can be reached at joesmith@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_JSmith.