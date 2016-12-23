Steven Stamkos: Absent injury updates, a look at his road to recovery

Steven Stamkos hasn't addressed the media since the injury, and may not until he begins skating, which likely won't be for at least a month or two. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

TAMPA — Ever since captain Steven Stamkos underwent surgery on his right knee Nov. 17, Lightning fans have clamored for updates.

There's not much new. Stamkos, 26, is still on crutches, continuing his rehab behind the scenes at Amalie Arena. Stamkos hasn't addressed the media since the injury, and may not until he begins skating, which likely won't be for at least a month or two. The Lightning expected Stamkos' recovery to take four months, which would make for a mid-March return. Thursday is the six-week mark, and Stamkos appears on schedule.

"He's doing fine," GM Steve Yzerman said.

For high-level athletes who had Stamkos' surgery, which repaired a torn lateral meniscus, four months is a pretty safe estimate.

"I haven't had any re-tears when we wait until four months," said Stamkos' surgeon, Dr. Robert LaPrade of Vail's Steadman Clinic.

LaPrade couldn't discuss Stamkos due to HIPAA, but he and other surgeons outline what is typically a lengthy rehab.

"It's a milestone-based recovery," said Scott Faucett, an orthopedic surgeon in Washington D.C. who has performed the surgery on many college hockey players. "You can't work on strength if you're knee is swollen. If you're not strong enough, you can't do a single leg squat or tolerate 5-10 minutes of skating."

While patients like Stamkos are expected to be on crutches for at least six weeks, they're still able to work on their range of motion in the first few weeks, increasing as tolerated. At six weeks, which is this week for Stamkos, patients can start progressive weight bearing and slowly ween off crutches. Then comes the stationary bike.

At the three month mark, sports specific exercises that don't stress the repair can begin. Progression depending on the tear size, type and number of sutures, LaPrade said.

"During the first two to four months, you're really working on getting the leg stronger," Faucett said. "So you're really addressing some of the weight bearing and balance exercises. Usually around 7-8 weeks you're walking on a treadmill, jogging (in water), more resistance on exercise bike."

Once patients fully recovery from this surgery, the knee is "back to normal," Faucett said. So Stamkos, who was playing some of the best hockey of his career, should return to form.

It'll just be a few more months before Lightning fans can see it.

TRADE TALK: Though goalie Ben Bishop is out 3-4 weeks with a lower body injury, it shouldn't significantly impact his value at the March trade deadline, according to TSN's Craig Button, a former NHL general manager. "I don't think it's a factor so long as teams are satisfied it's not long term injury," Button said.

Button thinks the biggest obstacle in moving Bishop, an unrestricted free agent next summer, is Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury is also expected to be dealt, and has two years remaining with a $5.75 million cap hit. "He has a good contract and a cap hit that's very attractive," Button said.

SLAP SHOTS: Defenseman Nikita Nesterov looked surprisingly good as a forward Thursday, and it might be worth extending the experiment. ... You can see how much more confident Slater Koekkoek is now that he's playing regularly. ... Jonathan Drouin is turning into the dynamic force the Lightning envisioned when drafting him third overall in 2013. A restricted free agent next summer, Drouin is also driving up his price tag. ... Brian Boyle, a pending UFA, is making his case to stay, the versatile veteran offering a lot of bang for the buck ($2 million cap hit).

Joe Smith can be reached at joesmith@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_JSmith.