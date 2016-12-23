Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
The NHL's top must-see player is … no one?

Friday, December 23, 2016 10:00am

The NHL might want to think about spending more time and money marketing its stars.

In a survey of U.S. hockey fans asking them to name players they consider "must-see," the top vote-getter was "I don't consider any players to be 'must-see' players."

That response got 31 percent of the votes of 2,180 people polled for a Yahoo Sports/YouGov survey.

The survey listed 20 of the NHL's biggest stars and asked respondents to identify up to four they make time to watch on TV or pay to see play in an arena. The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin got the most votes, at 26 percent. Second was the Penguins' Sidney Crosby with 24 percent.

The Lightning's Steven Stamkos got 9 percent.

The NHL's top must-see player is … no one? 12/23/16 [Last modified: Friday, December 23, 2016 1:41am]
