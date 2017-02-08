Three signs the Lightning may be primed to strike

Lightning wing Jonathan Drouin celebrates after beating Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj during the first period of Tuesday's win in Tampa. [DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times]

TAMPA — The crowd at Amalie Arena roared as it rose to its feet Tuesday late in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Kings.

Finally, the building had buzz. Finally, it had reason to.

The Lightning has won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 20-22. It beat two good teams in the Ducks and Kings with impressive performances. Players were engaged. They displayed swagger.

Jones: Is this the Lightning we've been waiting for?

Could this be the start of the elusive run the Lightning needs to get back into the playoff picture? Or is it just a blip?

Friday's game will reveal more when the Lightning faces one of the league's top teams, the Wild, in Minnesota.

But here are three signs from Tuesday that the win could be something more.