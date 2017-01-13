Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
What they're saying about Marty St. Louis

Friday, January 13, 2017 9:36pm

From the speakers

Rick Peckham, Lightning TV play-by-play announcer:

"Heart. You're going to hear that a lot tonight. For 13 seasons, he laid his heart on the line."

John Tortorella, former Lightning and current Blue Jackets coach:

"He was stubborn. He was convicted. He had questions upon questions … about trying to find a better way to do it, find a better way to beat that team, to beat that opponent, that player.

"He is a man who has been told 'no' so many times in his career. I just have so much respect for him in how he did it.

"Marty had a chip on his shoulder down to his ankle."

Steve Yzerman, Lightning general manager:

"I will remember him as one of the most exciting players to play the game."

Commissioner Gary Bettman:

"Your number in the rafters should be an inspiration for people for years to come."

Jeff Vinik, Lightning owner:

"This is one of the most important days in the history of the franchise. …

"(Stanley Cup final) Game 6, 2004 in Calgary on Marty St. Louis' game-winning goal. That's when I got to meet Marty St. Louis."

Steven Stamkos, Lightning captain and former teammate:

Upon meeting St. Louis for the first time: "I'm not going to lie, it was a little intimidating. …

"I knew when I first met you that you would be a guy I'd look up my whole career. Well, not in a literal sense. …

"Two things that stick out at me the most was your devotion to your family and your love for the game. …

"He was, and still is, and I think he forever will be the heart and soul of this organization."

What they're saying about Marty St. Louis 01/13/17
