Wild, Blue Jackets to make win-streak history Saturday

When the Wild hosts the Blue Jackets today, it will be the first time in North America's four major pro sports that teams with concurrent winning streaks of at least 12 games meet, the Elias Sports Bureau says.

The Wild has won a team-record 12 straight games and is a franchise-best 13-0-1 in its past 14. The Blue Jackets have a franchise-record 14-game winning streak, tied for fourth longest in NHL history, that started with a 5-1 win against the Lightning on Nov. 29.

The previous best winning-streak matchup was 11 versus 11 when the Lakers visited the Trail Blazers on Feb. 29, 2000. The Lakers won 90-87.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau's approach Friday was to avoid hype: "It's not the Super Bowl, it's not the Stanley Cup. It's Game 36."

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella took a different tack: "I want our guys to revel in it. … It's fun to be part of something like this … when you still have the dog days ahead of you here."