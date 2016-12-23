Holtz, La. Tech add to hot streaks

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jonathan Barnes kicked a game-ending 32-yard field goal and Louisiana Tech beat Navy 48-45 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday.

The Bulldogs (9-5) drove for the winning score after Navy freshman quarterback Malcolm Perry ran 30 yards for a touchdown on his only play with 3:46 left.

Coach Skip Holtz, who was fired by USF after the 2012 season, and the Bulldogs won their third straight bowl, also reaching nine wins for the third consecutive season. It is the first time as a Division I-A team that Tech has accomplished both of those feats.

Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson. Taylor, a senior, set an Armed Forces Bowl with his 12 catches for 233 yards. Henderson had 10 catches for 129 yards. After falling 21-17 early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs regained the lead on Henderson's 3-yard touchdown before Navy tied the score for the first time — but never went ahead again.

Navy (9-5), which was trying for its first consecutive 10-win seasons, ended with its third straight loss. The Midshipmen lost the American Athletic Conference title game before their first loss to Army since 2001.

Perry, whose touchdown with 3:46 left tied the score for the fourth time, came in after Zach Abey took a shot to the ribs on a play that led to a targeting ejection by defensive tackle Jordan Bradford.

Abey, who made only his second start, ran for 114 yards and two scores while throwing for 159 yards and another touchdown.

BAHAMAS BOWL: David Washington threw three touchdowns passes, Ray Lawry ran for 133 yards and Old Dominion beat Eastern Michigan 24-20 in Nassau, its first bowl appearance in school history.

The Monarchs (10-3) didn't play football for 69 years before restarting the program in 2009. They made the transition to Division I-A in 2013, playing in Conference USA.

"I know I haven't been here since the program started, but I've been here five years," Washington said. "So it kind of feels like my baby. We just took it to a bowl game and won the bowl game so it's just really special."

Eastern Michigan (7-6) lost in its first bowl appearance since 1987.

FAU: New coach Lane Kiffin said he hired Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for the same position, giving Briles full control of the offense.

OREGON: New coach Willie Taggart added Jimmie Dougherty from Michigan as wide receivers coach. Dougherty spent the past year as a Wolverines offensive analyst.