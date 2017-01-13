Thomas jumper grounds Hawks

ATLANTA — Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 in the fourth quarter, former Florida standout Al Horford made a triumphant return and the Celtics snapped the Hawks' seven-game winning streak with a 103-101 victory Friday night.

Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway each had 23 for Atlanta. The Hawks had won 12 of 16 to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

But the third-place Celtics hit 17 3-pointers and got a season-high 26 from reserve forward Kelly Olynyk to push past a Hawks team that missed too many open looks from the perimeter.

Horford, a fan favorite during his nine seasons in Atlanta, was booed many times throughout the night after leaving the team as a free agent last summer. He received a standing ovation, though, and waved happily to the crowd after the Hawks showed a brief video tribute between the first and second quarters.

Horford finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

Thomas was unstoppable in the closing minutes, hitting a 15-footer and a 3-pointer before knocking down a fadeaway 19-footer just with two seconds left to make it 103-101. Millsap missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Boston blistered Atlanta in the third, using a 20-5 run to go up 77-57 on Terry Rozier's 21-footer.

Game Highlights: Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds to help the host Timberwolves beat the Thunder 96-86. Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 19th triple double of the season, but he also had 10 turnovers in the loss. … Joel Embiid scored 24, blocked three shots and led the host 76ers to their third straight victory, 102-93 over the Hornets. The Sixers are on their first three-game winning streak since they won four straight during the 2013-14 season. … Tony Allen scored a season-high 22, Mike Conley added 17 and the visiting Grizzlies rallied from a big third quarter deficit for a 110-105 victory over the Rockets. … Jabari Parker had 24 and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the host Bucks beat the Heat 116-108.