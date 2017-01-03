Jackets close in on record win streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and the Blue Jackets beat the Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 16 games — one away from the longest ever in the NHL.

Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who can tie the 1992-93 Penguins with a victory Thursday night at Washington. The crowd chanted "We want 16!" as the clock ticked down.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for Columbus, which hasn't lost since Nov. 26 thanks in part to the league's best power-play unit. Edmonton was limited throughout by Columbus' hard-pressing defense.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Devils beat the Hurricanes 3-1 despite a season-low 18 shots. Carolina's 11-game home points streak (10-0-1) ended. The Hurricanes didn't need an equipment manager to serve as emergency goalie after they recalled goalie Daniel Altshuller from AHL Charlotte. Regular backup Eddie Lack has a concussion, and when he was unable to skate Saturday night at Tampa Bay, the Hurricanes made equipment manager Jorge Alves the emergency backup. New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene, who was skating in his 350th consecutive NHL game, was hit in the eye with a puck off the stick of Jordan Staal at 18:13 of the first period and did not return. … Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart around the first intermission, leading the visiting Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Rangers. … Alex Ovechkin scored 22 seconds into overtime and the host Capitals rallied to beat the Maple Leafs 6-5 and end Toronto's winning streak at five. Ovechkin's 18th goal came after the Capitals erased multiple deficits. Ovechkin moved within five points of 1,000 for his career.