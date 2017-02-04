Iowa State ends Kansas home winning streak at 51

Iowa State’s Monte Morris, who scores 25, hits a 3-pointer over KU’s Josh Jackson during the second half of an overtime win.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State, which trailed by 15 late in the first half, rallied to beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime Saturday and end the Jayhawks' 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

Naz Mitrou-Long added six 3-pointers and 22 points for the Cyclones, who had a school-record 18 3-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) into 21 turnovers.

The Jayhawks' Frank Mason scored a career-best 32, shooting 9-of-11 (4-of-5 on 3s) from the field and 10-of-12 at the line.

"This is just a special win, special day for these guys," said Cyclones coach Steve Prohm, who lamented with a laugh that Iowa State had a "terrible" practice Friday.

Things were a whole lot better Saturday.

"They played with house money today," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "I'm sure Steve would say the same thing. They came in here with a free mind and said, 'Let's just let it go.' "

Kansas St. 56, No. 2 Baylor 54: Kamau Stokes scored 15 and the Wildcats held off a late rally to hand the Bears (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) their first home loss. Baylor's Johnathan Motley missed two shots in the final seconds with a chance to tie it, the latter of which was blocked by D.J. Johnson as time ran out.

No. 13 Oregon 85, No. 5 Arizona 58: Tyler Dorsey scored 23, making six 3-pointers, and the Ducks snapped the Wildcats' (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12) 15-game winning streak. Oregon extended its home winning streak to 40, an ongoing school record and now the longest in the nation with Kansas losing Saturday.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 90, BC 67: Deng Adel scored a career-high 19, and Donovan Mitchell also had 19 for the visiting Cardinals (19-4, 7-3 ACC). Louisville's last four wins have come by an average of 33 points.

Okla. St. 82, No. 7 W. Va. 75: Phil Forte scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the host Cowboys. Redshirt freshman Lamont West scored a season-high 21 for the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4 Big 12).

SYRACUSE 66, NO. 9 UVA 62: Freshman Tyus Battle had a career-high 23 points and Andrew White also had 23 as the host Orange rallied past the Cavaliers (17-5, 7-3 ACC). Fans stormed the court to honor coach Jim Boeheim, who would have had his 1,000th career victory, but the NCAA stripped him of 101 wins in 2015. Boeheim is officially at 899, three shy of matching Bob Knight for second all time.

MIAMI 84, N.C. STATE 79: Davon Reed scored a career-high 26 for the visiting Hurricanes (15-7, 5-5 ACC), who won for the third time in four games.

UCF 72, Memphis 57: Matt Williams made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and the host Knights (15-8, 6-5 AAC) snapped a four-game losing streak.

COACH K RETURNS: Grayson Allen scored 18 of his 21 in the second half, and No. 21 Duke beat visiting Pittsburgh 72-64 in coach Mike Krzyzewski's return after a four-week break following back surgery. "You forget how lucky you are, until something is taken away from you," Krzyzewski said.

WOMEN: Kalani Brown had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 2 Baylor to a 79-61 win over host Texas Tech. The Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) have won 21 straight.

Football: Gators hire USF assistant Bell

TAMPA — A month before the start of spring practice, USF coach Charlie Strong lost his secondary coach and ace south Florida recruiter.

Miami native Corey Bell, hired by Strong on Jan. 11, resigned to join the staff at Florida, presumably to replace Torrian Gray. A Lakeland native, Gray is leaving UF after one season to join the Washington Redskins staff.

Another Miami native, West Virginia defensive backs coach Blue Adams, reportedly was hired to replace Bell. Adams played defensive back for the Bucs in 2005-06.

Bell, a head coach at two Miami high schools, was instrumental in helping the Bulls sign a trio of three-star recruits from Class 6A state champ Miami Carol City on Wednesday.

Florida also announced the hiring of North Texas offensive line coach Brad Davis.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.