Isles win first game after firing

NEW YORK — Getting a new coach this week didn't change things much for the Islanders. And oddly enough, that's a good thing for New York.

John Tavares narrowly missed out on his second hat trick in a week, Thomas Greiss got his second straight shutout and the Islanders beat the Stars 3-0 on Thursday night in their first game since firing longtime coach Jack Capuano.

New York canned Capuano in the middle of his seventh season Tuesday, replacing him on an interim basis with Doug Weight. "We had guys battle," Weight said. "Top-to-bottom effort led by our captain and goalie."

The new boss made a few adjustments, namely on the power play, though after going 0 for 7, that's still a work in progress.

In the end, New York got this victory in a familiar fashion.

"A good response from the guys after a pretty emotional day and a half," Tavares said. "Came out and played some good hockey. A good effort all around."

And then there's Greiss, who stopped 23 shots against Dallas after making 32 saves in a 4-0 win over Boston on Monday. The consecutive shutouts — the first consecutive shutouts for Greiss in his career — come after Greiss allowed seven goals against Carolina on Saturday.

He called this "an awesome night."

"Our goaltending was a 10 — cool, calm and collected," defenseman Thomas Hickey said. "It rubs off on everybody."

Game highlights: Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the host Blues. Washington earned at least a point in its 12th straight game (10-0-2) and moved into the top spot in the league. … Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Senators past the host Blue Jackets 2-0. The Senators have won four of their past five. Columbus took its fifth loss in the past eight games. … Michael Grabner scored two goals against his former team, helping the Rangers snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs. … Nino Niederreiter had two power-play goals and an assist, including the go-ahead score for the host Wild with 7:06 remaining in a 4-3 victory over Arizona after the Coyotes came back from a two-goal deficit.