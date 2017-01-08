Jackets back in the win column

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said he could tell his team, playing for the third time in four days, was running out of gas down the stretch, especially when the Flyers scored with 17 seconds left to tie their game.

But Columbus had enough left to pull out the win in overtime.

Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into the extra period to lift the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory Sunday, their first win since a 16-game winning streak was followed by two straight losses.

"To scratch away and get the two points and get them in the bank is very important," Tortorella said. "It was a battle."

The Flyers' Brayden Schenn had tied it with 17 seconds left in regulation.

Game highlights: Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Mike Condon stopped 35 shots and the host Senators snapped their four-game losing streak by beating the Oilers 5-3. … Rookie wing Ryan Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-net goals, helping the host Blackhawks beat the banged-up Predators 5-2. … Sebastian Aho's second goal of the game, 1:34 into overtime, lifted the host Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins. … Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored less than two minutes apart in the second period and the Wild edged the host Ducks 2-1.

Around the league: Jets leading scorer and NHL leading rookie scorer Patrik Laine suffered a concussion on a big hit from Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe on Saturday and is out indefinitely, coach Paul Maurice said.