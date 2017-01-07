Jackets take 2nd loss after win streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway with 17 seconds left in the game and the Rangers rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The shot through Curtis McElhinney's pads capped a furious comeback that included three unanswered third-period goals from New York, which handed the Blue Jackets their second straight loss after a 16-game winning streak that ended one short of the league record.

Columbus lost two straight in regulation for the first time since the start of the season, when it lost is first three. The loss also ended its team-record home winning streak at eight. "It's a good lesson," forward Brandon Dubinsky said.

Grabner and Adam Clendening each had two goals for the Rangers, who moved within a point of Columbus at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

"We just stuck with it," Clendening said.

Columbus was badly outplayed by New York in the frenetic third period.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots for the Rangers. McElhinney, who subbed for Sergei Bobrovsky in the first of back-to-back home games, had 29 saves but was juked by Grabner on a rush and couldn't stop the winner.

Game highlights: The Jets lost their leading scorer and the NHL's rookie points leader, Patrik Laine, after a clean but jarring open-ice hit from the Sabres' Jake McCabe in host Buffalo's 4-3 win. The hit happened 13 seconds after the Sabres tied the score at 3 while scoring three goals in 4:46 of the third. Laine appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell and was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice. McCabe was not penalized. The Jets' Mark Scheifele immediately went after him, leading to a brawl involving all the skaters on the ice except Laine. There was no word on Laine's condition. He was scheduled to be examined by doctors today. … Alexander Radulov had a goal and an assist, Carey Price made 33 saves for his 20th win and the Canadiens held off the host Maple Leafs 5-3. … The Bruins' Brad Marchand had two goals — the first shorthanded to tie Lightning founder Phil Esposito and Don Marcotte for third most in team history at 20 — and Boston shut out the host Panthers 4-0. … T.J. Oshie scored the only goal of the game 1:38 in against the Senators and the Capitals won their fifth straight. Goalie Braden Holtby got his second straight shutout; he helped end Columbus' winning streak with a 5-0 win Thursday.