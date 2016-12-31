Jackets win 15th straight

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games, two short of the NHL record, by stopping the Wild's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory Saturday.

This was the first time in North America's four major pro sports that two teams played each other with winning streaks of at least 12 games, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Columbus is tied for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history. The Penguins won 17 straight in 1992-93.

"We've got the right group of guys to do it with," wing Josh Anderson said. "Everybody's positive in the room. We're all having a bunch of fun."

Sergei Bobrovsky yielded two or fewer goals for the 10th time during Columbus' run, and defensemen Jack Johnson and Seth Jones each had goals in a frenetic second period sparked by consecutive fights.

Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk gave up four goals for the second straight game after allowing three or fewer in his first 27 turns. "This one stings," Dubnyk said.

Game highlights: Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime and the host Penguins rallied to beat the Canadiens 4-3 for their fourth straight victory. … Jaromir Jagr had an assist to tie for fifth all time and also got a goal as the Panthers beat the host Stars 3-1. Jagr's 1,135th career assist tied him with Paul Coffey. … Henrik Lundqvist set the NHL record for most wins by a European goalie with his 390th victory, Chris Kreider had a hat trick and the Rangers beat the host Avalanche 6-2. … T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin scored 33 seconds apart in the second to power the Capitals to a 6-2 win over the host Devils. New Jersey defenseman John Moore was put on injured reserve with a concussion after being removed from the ice on a stretcher after being checked into the boards by Washington forward Tom Wilson in the first. Moore was hospitalized, evaluated and released.