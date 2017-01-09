Jags tab Marrone, hire Coughlin

Jacksonville's coaching search landed someone from its past and present.

The Jaguars can only hope the old-school combination leads to a better future.

Owner Shad Khan hired Doug Marrone as head coach and brought back Tom Coughlin in a front-office role Monday. ESPN first reported Marrone had been chosen to replace Gus Bradley, who was fired after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons.

The Jaguars also gave general manager Dave Caldwell a two-year contract extension. So Marrone, Coughlin and Caldwell are now signed through 2019.

"I think Doug has earned the respect of the offensive players, and I'm excited for him to get this opportunity and the direction of this team," quarterback Blake Bortles wrote in a text message.

Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith had interviewed for the head coaching job, along with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Coughlin, Jacksonville's first coach and a winner of two Super Bowls in 12 seasons with the Giants, will serve as executive vice president of football operations. It's unclear how much say he will have in the NFL draft and in free agency. Caldwell has been the primary decision maker in all personnel moves the past four years.

"I can see what they're doing," veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said. "These are good moves for a young team, a team that needs to be held to a certain standard. Marrone's a good man. He's good for the culture.

"It's not like we're bringing in a brand new coach and he's going to wipe the face of the earth of everything we've built."

BECKHAM'S FURY: Giants general manager Jerry Reese has told star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he needs to look at some of his antics on and off the field and be more responsible. Beckham dropped a career-high three passes in the Giants' 38-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday then reportedly punched a hole in a wall outside the team's locker room at Lambeau Field. Also, former USF defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul he's looking for a long-term contract with New York. "I'm not signing no one-year deal. No," Pierre-Paul said. "I done proved it, I done showed it, there's not really a guy like me out here doing it with 71/2 fingers — still," he added with a laugh.

COACH ARRESTED: The Steelers placed linebackers coach Joey Porter on a leave of absence a day after he was arrested at a Pittsburgh bar hours after his team beat the Dolphins in a wild-card game. Police were called to the scene after reports of "an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman" at the Flats, a bar and grill. Witnesses said Porter had been asked to leave the establishment several times and did not, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In other Steelers news, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he doesn't need to wear a protective boot on his foot anymore and is good to go next weekend.

DOLPHINS: The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun a review of the concussion protocol conducted on Miami quarterback Matt Moore when he left the playoff game at Pittsburgh.

49ERS: They interviewed Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the vacant head coaching job and Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane for the GM job.

PACKERS: Receiver Jordy Nelson will sit out practice at midweek to focus on rehab for his rib injury.