Leonard's 41 helps Spurs top Cavs in OT

CLEVELAND — Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 41, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 and 12 rebounds, and the Spurs beat the Cavaliers 118-115 in overtime Saturday night despite San Antonio missing starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.

Leonard scored six in overtime, including a game-sealing dunk with 4.9 seconds left, as the Spurs regrouped after a late collapse in regulation.

Former Gator David Lee, making a rare start in place of the injured Gasol, added 14 as San Antonio improved to 18-4 on the road.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored 29 apiece for the Cavs, who had the last shot in regulation and had plenty of opportunities in the extra five minutes.

Cleveland still had a chance to tie it in the final second of OT, but Kevin Love missed a 3.

LEBRON'S OLYMPICS RETURN? James might make another run at Olympic gold with Gregg Popovich. James, who already has two gold medals, said that Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. team will influence his decision on whether to play in the 2020 Tokyo Games. "It factors a lot," he said. "I've said that before. He's just a great mastermind of the game of basketball." James skipped last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro to get rest after leading Cleveland to an NBA championship. But he's still connected with Team USA, and the Spurs' Popovich replacing outgoing coach Mike Krzyzewski could be enough to draw James back to the Olympics. James will be 36 in 2020, but his game is showing no signs of decay, and the three-time NBA champ has relished his previous Olympic appearances.

Game Highlights: Damian Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 to lift the visiting Trail Blazers to a 127-123 victory over the Celtics. … Marcus Morris scored 25 and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, leading the host Pistons to a 113-112 victory over the Wizards. … Devin Booker scored 26 and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left as the visiting Suns edged out the Knicks 107-105. … Dion Waiters tied a career high with 33 as the host Heat beat the Bucks 109-97. … Sam Dekker scored a career-high 30, James Harden added 29 and 10 assists and the visiting Rockets cruised past the Grizzlies 119-95. … George Hill scored a season-high 30 and the host Jazz led wire-to-wire in a 109-100 win over the Pacers.

Around the League: Michael Goldberg, who served as executive director of the National Basketball Coaches Association for nearly four decades and was revered by many within the game, died. He was 73. No cause of death was immediately announced. … Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined for one to two weeks with a mildly sprained right knee and a strained right calf.