Overcast67° FULL FORECASTOvercast67° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Jets 30, Bills 10

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:22pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    No change in Jets braintrust

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets are sticking with Todd Bowles. The roster he coaches next season might look a lot different. After ending a dismal season on a winning note, the Jets are making no changes in leadership heading into what appears will be a busy offseason. "I'm not going to take away from the team win," Bowles said. "I knew I'd be back, so it wasn't a big deal." Bowles is 15-17 in two years with New York, which hired him in January 2015 after firing Rex Ryan.

    30

    10

    Jets 30, Bills 10 01/01/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:22pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2017 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...