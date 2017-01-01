Jets 30, Bills 10

No change in Jets braintrust

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets are sticking with Todd Bowles. The roster he coaches next season might look a lot different. After ending a dismal season on a winning note, the Jets are making no changes in leadership heading into what appears will be a busy offseason. "I'm not going to take away from the team win," Bowles said. "I knew I'd be back, so it wasn't a big deal." Bowles is 15-17 in two years with New York, which hired him in January 2015 after firing Rex Ryan.



