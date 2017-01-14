Jordan dominates Lakers in win

Spurs guard Manu Ginobili drives through the Suns defense during a game in Mexico City, the second game in Mexico this season. It’s the first time the league has played twice in the country in the same year.

LOS ANGELES — DeAndre Jordan was getting the ball just where he likes it, and the big man known for his lousy free-throw shooting had to go to the line only once.

Jordan scored 24 on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 Saturday and improve to 6-0 in 2017.

"He was as dominant a force as you can have in the NBA," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "He disrupted everything. He makes you not want to drive or be near the basket."

And for the most part the Lakers weren't. Jordan came flying to make his eight dunks, including a two-handed jam on the game's opening possession. He didn't need to post anyone up around the basket, which irked rookie Lakers coach Luke Walton.

"It would be nice to foul him once in a while," Walton said. "Instead of letting him go 12-for-13 and only shooting one free throw, it would be nice to wrap him up a couple of times and make him earn it from the line."

Jordan's shooting was nearly perfect; he tipped in his own miss with 4:41 remaining in the game. He missed his lone free-throw attempt.

He had 21 rebounds — 18 on the defensive glass — among the Clippers' 42.

"I see myself getting better throughout the season, but a lot of it is effort, going after balls," Jordan said.

Chris Paul added 20 points and 13 assists for the Clippers.

Game Highlights: Devin Booker scored a career-high 39 for the second straight game in Mexico City, and the Suns beat the Spurs 108-105. Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and 10 assists in just the fifth regular-season game in Mexico. … Jimmy Butler scored 28 in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the host Bulls' 107-99 victory over the Pelicans. Anthony Davis had 36 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans. … John Wall had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, former Florida standout Bradley Beal added 20 points and the host Wizards used a second-half spurt to beat the 76ers 109-93.

Around the League: Celtics forward Jae Crowder was fined $25,000 for an on-court postgame confrontation Wednesday with Wizards guard John Wall. Crowder also was fined for attempting to escalate the situation after exiting the playing court. Wall was fined $15,000.