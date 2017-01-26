KU waits on investigation into rape case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas coach Bill Self said Thursday that a police investigation of an alleged rape at his team's dorm has given him no reason yet to discipline any players as the second-ranked Jayhawks prepare to play at No. 4 Kentucky.

Self acknowledged that the investigation of the alleged attack last month of a 16-year-old girl has become a "major distraction" heading into Saturday's game. No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five of Self's players are listed as witnesses on the police report, by Self's definition meaning they could have information about "anything that happened before, during, after."

Self would not reveal what any players have told him, adding "we've been given zero information that would warrant suspensions or anything like that" for now.

No. 3 Gonzaga 79, San Diego 43: Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 as the host Bulldogs (21-0, 9-0 West Coast) cleared one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week. Gonzaga is the last remaining undefeated Division I team.

No. 9 UNC 91, VA. TECH 72: Justin Jackson scored 26 as the host Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1 ACC) moved into sole possession of first in the league.

Women

No. 6 FSU 69, Ga. Tech 63: Shakayla Thomas scored 17, Imani Wright added 14 and the visiting Seminoles (20-2, 8-1 ACC) won their seventh straight to remain atop the league standings.

No. 5 S. Carolina 62, Georgia 44: A'ja Wilson scored 19 and had 10 rebounds for the visiting Gamecocks (18-1, 8-0 SEC), who won despite their lowest point total of the season.

No. 8 Notre Dame 62, No. 14 Duke 58: Brianna Turner had 25 points and 12 rebounds to pace the host Irish (19-3, 5-3 ACC) over the Blue Devils (17-4, 5-3), who lost their 12th straight to Notre Dame.

No. 9 L'ville 60, Clemson 46: Myisha Hines-Allen scored 13 of her 16 points in the final two quarters to pace the visiting Cardinals (19-4, 6-2 ACC) to their 800th all-time victory.

No. 17 Miami 100, UNC 88: Jessica Thomas scored 24 to match her career high as the host Hurricanes (15-5, 4-4 ACC) reached triple figures for the first time in six years.

Tenn. 84, UF 75: Diamond DeShields scored 27 to lead five Vols in double figures to help overcome Ronni Williams' 31-point for the host Gators (10-10, 1-6 SEC).