Anthony ejected as Knicks lose in OT

ATLANTA — Dennis Schroder scored 27, Dwight Howard added 16 and 22 rebounds, and the Hawks took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's second-quarter ejection to beat the Knicks 102-98 in overtime Wednesday night.

Derrick Rose finished with 26 for New York, but the star point guard fell as he was dribbling near the Knicks basket and lost his footing with six seconds left in overtime and Atlanta leading by one.

Schroder followed with a pair of free throws to make it 100-97. Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 24, was fouled as he shot a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but he made just one of three free throws to end the suspense.

It was a chippy, emotional night by both teams, but the most dramatic moment came with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Anthony and Thabo Sefolosha were tied up near the basket, positioned for a rebound, when the Knicks star seemed to lose his cool with a forearm jab.

The two players exchanged heated words and were separated. Players and assistant coaches on both benches stood up, and security personnel for each team came onto the floor.

Anthony followed Sefolosha to the Hawks end of the floor, but the situation calmed down. Anthony left with 10 points in 15 minutes and Atlanta leading 43-38.

Game Highlights: John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the host Wizards held off the Pacers 111-105 despite playing the second half without former Florida star Bradley Beal, who injured his ankle. … Kemba Walker scored 21, Nicolas Batum had 20 and the visiting Hornets used a huge third quarter to rout the Magic 120-101. … Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the host Pelicans beat the Clippers 102-98.