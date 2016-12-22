Mostly Cloudy64° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy64° FULL FORECAST
Karl blasts Anthony in new book

  • Times wires

Thursday, December 22, 2016 8:31pm

    George Karl blasted Carmelo Anthony in his new book, ripping the Knicks star's attitude, leadership ability and addiction to spotlight.

    Karl coached Anthony for six years with the Nuggets, and in the book called him a "true conundrum" and "a user of people." Karl also criticized Anthony's unwillingness to play defense and said being a scorer doesn't "make him a winner" in his book, Furious George, that's due out in January.

    "Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him," Karl wrote in the book, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday. "He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it."

    Karl also took shots at J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin, both of whom he coached with the Nuggets.

    Karl coached Anthony from 2005 until Anthony forced his trade to the Knicks in February 2011. He also said "getting rid of Carmelo Anthony was a sweet release for the coach and the team, like popping a blister."

