Waiters, Heat edge Warriors

MIAMI — Dion Waiters' 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped a 33-point effort, and the Heat beat Golden State 105-102 Monday night to end the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.

The Heat wasted a 10-point lead in the final four minutes, and Kevin Durant tied the score on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up and made his 3 over Klay Thompson.

Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Waiters tied a career high in scoring, doing so for the second straight game. He shot 13-for-20 (6-for-8 on 3-pointers.)

Goran Dragic scored 19 for Miami, which finished a 4-0 homestand. Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Durant scored 27, Thompson had 22 and Curry added 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Austin Rivers scored 27 and Jamal Crawford broke out of a slump with 19, helping the visiting Clippers beat the Hawks 115-105. … Patty Mills scored 20, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 and the visiting Spurs rolled to a 112-86 victory over the Nets without Kawhi Leonard and three other regulars. Pau Gasol (broken bone, left hand) and Tony Parker (sore left foot) have remained in San Antonio, and Manu Ginobili sat with back spasms. Leonard was scratched with a sore left hand. … The host Pelicans, missing center Anthony Davis (right quad contusion), beat the Cavaliers 124-122. Terrence Jones filled in for Davis and had a season-high 36 points, adding 11 rebounds and blocking LeBron James' dunk in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving scoring 35 of his 49 in the second half for Cleveland. … John Wall had 24 points and seven assists, Markieff Morris added 23 points and eight rebounds, and the visiting Wizards beat the Hornets 109-99 for their fifth win in six games. … Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31, Jabari Parker had 28 and the host Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 127-114 victory over the Rocket. James Harden just missed a triple double with 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Houston.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Nets point guard Jeremy Lin, who has played in only 12 games this season, will miss another 3-5 weeks, the team said. While undergoing rehabilitation for his second left hamstring injury this season, Lin suffered a setback. … 76ers center Joel Embiid (left knee contusion) will miss at least two games. … The ownership of the Jazz and its arena was transferred to a legacy trust, ensuring that the team will remain in the Miller family for generations.