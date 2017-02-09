Killorn, Palat could be back tonight

Think the Lightning has turned the corner?

Tampa Bay is feeling good after winning back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 20-22. But the real test may come tonight in St. Paul, Minn., where the Lightning faces the Western Conference-leading Wild. Tampa Bay hasn't won in Minnesota since the 2010-11 season, dropping four straight there.

"I'm excited for this," coach Jon Cooper said. "I want to see where we're at. This will be a good gauge."

The Lightning (24-24-6) might be closer to full strength tonight. Wing Alex Killorn (undisclosed) and Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) practiced Thursday and were probable for tonight's game, Cooper said.

Cooper said center Tyler Johnson's availability was "up in the air" after missing Thursday's skate due to body maintenance. Erik Condra was recalled from AHL Syracuse as insurance.

Game highlights

T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson's go-ahead goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Capitals, who won their 11th straight home game, 6-3 over the Red Wings on Thursday. …… Patrice Bergeron had a goal and three assists and the host Bruins beat the Sharks 6-3 in Bruce Cassidy's coaching debut. Cassidy took over after Claude Julien was fired Tuesday. … Jeff Carter had two goals and two assists, and the Kings snapped a two-game scoreless drought in beating the host Panthers 6-3. … Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime and the Blues won again under new coach Mike Yeo, 2-1 over the host Maple Leafs.

