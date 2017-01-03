Spurs D smothers Raptors

TANGLED UP: The Pacers’ Myles Turner and Pistons’ Marcus Morris battle for a rebound during the first half.

SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and the Spurs beat Toronto 110-82 on Tuesday night, holding the Raptors to their fewest points this season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19-of-28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs.

Parker finished with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

After scoring the game's opening basket on a floater, Parker drove the lane and tossed the ball out to Aldridge and Pau Gasol for midrange jumpers and to Danny Green for a 3-pointer.

The Spurs raced to a 26-10 lead in the opening eight minutes, and the Raptors never recovered.

DeMar DeRozan had 26 points for Toronto and Terrance Ross 17. Kyle Lowry, who is averaging 22.7 points, was held to six on 2-of-9 shooting.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the host Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Jazz 115-104. … Paul George had 32 points and the visiting Pacers beat the Pistons 121-116 for their third straight win. … Harrison Barnes scored 26 and Deron Williams added 21 as the host Mavericks rallied to beat the Wizards 113-105. … Robert Covington made a fallaway shot off an inbounds pass with .2 seconds left to give the host 76ers a 93-91 victory over the Timberwolves.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Warriors plan to break ground on their new arena in San Francisco on Jan. 17. … Veteran 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas signed a free-agent contract to play for the Pelicans for the rest of this season. Motiejunas has played four seasons in the NBA with Houston, averaging 7.8 points and four rebounds. … The Hornets waived guard Aaron Harrison after 11/2 seasons.