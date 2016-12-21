Clear67° FULL FORECASTClear67° FULL FORECAST
Westbrook's 42 lead Thunder to win

  • Times wires

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 8:11pm

    NEW ORLEANS — Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and the Thunder beat the Pelicans 121-110 Wednesday night.

    Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left, and New Orleans never got within eight after that.

    Enes Kanter, who hit a hook shot during that spurt, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

    Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and 10 assists, and Terrence Jones scored 21.

    New Orleans kept the game competitive through three quarters and was as close as 89-87 after Tyreke Evans' 3-pointer with 11:10 left in regulation.

    That's when the Thunder pulled away by scoring 11 straight.

    Game Highlights: Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the host Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the Bucks 113-102. … Andrew Wiggins scored 19, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds and the visiting Timberwolves beat the Hawks 92-84. … Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 as the visiting Grizzlies defeated the Pistons 98-86. … John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and the visiting Wizards rallied past the Bulls 107-97.

    Around The League: Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith fractured his right thumb in Tuesday's win against the Bucks and will need surgery, the team announced. No timeline for return will be established until after surgery, but it's likely he will miss at least a month. … The league will open an academy based in Thies, Senegal, next year. It follows similar projects opened this year in China, which has three academies, and Australia. Another academy in India is set to start operating in April. The NBA aims to open the African academy in May.

    Westbrook's 42 lead Thunder to win 12/21/16
