Wizards cruise in grudge match

John Wall, who finishes with 27 points, raises his arms in celebration toward the end of the Wizards’ relatively easy 123-108 victory over the Celtics.

WASHINGTON — Former Florida standout Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 in the fourth quarter and the Wizards won their 14th straight at home with a 123-108 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 27 points and Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards never trailed while scoring their most points this season.

It came in a game they openly labeled a grudge match, even arriving at the Verizon Center in funeral-themed black clothing.

Isaiah Thomas had 25 points and 13 assists but shot 1-of-7 in the fourth quarter in Boston's third straight loss.

Former Gator Al Horford added 22 points and Jae Crowder had 17 for Celtics. Boston allowed the Wizards to shoot 57.8 percent from the floor, its worst field-goal percentage defense this season.

Upset at perceived dirty play by the Celtics in the teams' first two meetings, the Wizards arrived at the Verizon Center in an array of black attire.

On Jan. 11, the Celtics' 117-108 victory ended with Wall and Crowder trading verbal barbs that nearly escalated. Both were later fined.

There was only minor tension this time around as the Wizards controlled the game throughout.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21, Patty Mills added 18 off the bench and the visiting Spurs beat the Raptors 108-106 for their fifth straight victory. … Dwyane Wade scored 21, Jimmy Butler added 20 and the visiting Bulls beat the Magic 100-92 for their second straight victory. … Nerlens Noel scored 19, Richaun Holmes had 18 and the hsot 76ers beat the Clippers 121-110.

LEBRON CALLS FOR ACTION: LeBron James urged the Cavaliers' front office to do more after a 124-122 loss Monday night to the Pelicans, who were missing star forward Anthony Davis. "We're not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint," he said. "We're a top-heavy team. … I just hope we're not satisfied as an organization." Tuesday, James went on Twitter to explain that his comments weren't directed at Cavs general manager David Griffin or the coaching staff.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Grizzlies will own and run the NBA Development League's newest team starting with the 2017-18 season. … The Celtics have reached an agreement with General Electric to put the company's logo on the team's uniform. An announcement is scheduled for today.