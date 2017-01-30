Mavs upend short-handed Cavs

DALLAS — Harrison Barnes had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the last-place Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cavaliers 104-97 on Monday.

Wesley Matthews had 2, and rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 19 in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting clinching free throws in the final seconds of a win at the Southwest Division-leading Spurs. Ferrell also hit a 3-pointer that extended Dallas' lead to a game-high 17 points in the fourth.

James had 23 points and Kyrie Irving scored 18 — but one between them in the fourth quarter — for the defending champs, who will be without All-Star Kevin Love for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves because of recurring back spasms.

The Mavericks won for the first time after nine losses on the second night of back-to-backs, and against the team that beat them by 38 in November.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Wiggins scored 27 and Ricky Rubio made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the host Timberwolves to a 111-105 victory in overtime over the Magic. … Goran Dragic scored 20, Dion Waiters added 19 and the host Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Nets. … Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 in the fourth quarter and the host Celtics held off the Pistons 113-109 for their fourth straight win. … Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the host 76ers to a 122-119 victory over the Kings. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid sat out with a left knee contusion.

COACHES BLAST TRAVEL BAN: Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States, calling it a "horrible idea" and saying that "if anything, we could be breeding anger and terror." Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy also spoke out against it, saying that "it's starting to get into really, really scary stuff now."