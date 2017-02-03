Love trade talk persists

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Kevin Love's back spasms have vanished. Those trade rumors won't go away.

Cleveland's All-Star forward expects to play tonight in New York after missing the past two games with a lower-back issue that he says is now "under control." The 28-year-old practiced Friday and said afterward he's confident he won't miss any more time.

But while Love's back trouble has eased, the speculation about his future persists.

For weeks, Love has been mentioned in trade speculation involving the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony. Although the teams have not publicly acknowledged any talks and a Love-for-Anthony swap straight up is highly unlikely, it remains a hot topic around the league as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.

General manager David Griffin would like to add some pieces to the roster, and Love could bring multiple players in a trade. But his contract (an average salary of $22.6 million over the next four seasons) limits potential partners and the Cavs would need to replace his 19.9 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Love has gotten used to his name being attached to potential deals. It has been that way since early in his career at Minnesota and it continues despite him being an integral part of a title run last season. "It's good to be wanted," he said.

