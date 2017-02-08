Overcast70° FULL FORECASTOvercast70° FULL FORECAST
Korver's eight 3s help Cavs stay hot on road

  • Times wires

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 6:46pm

    INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Korver scored a season-high 29 and LeBron James gave the Cavaliers a second-half energy boost as Cleveland rallied past the Pacers 132-117 on Wednesday night.

    Cleveland has won the first three games on its four-game road trip and six of seven overall.

    James had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists and Korver hit 8 of 9 3-pointers.

    Korver has 1,992 3-pointers, moving him past Jason Kidd (1,988) for No. 7 on the NBA's career list.

    C.J. Miles scored 23 to lead the Pacers. Jeff Teague had 22 points and 14 assists.

    GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the visiting Heat won its 12th straight, 106-88 over the Bucks. Milwaukee's Jabari Parker left in the third quarter with a sprained left knee. … Bradley Beale scored 31, John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists, and Otto Porter had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Wizards beat the Nets 114-110 in OT. … Andre Drummond had 24 points and 17 rebounds and the host Pistons beat the Lakers 121-102. … Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 10 assists and the host Hawks scored a season-high 72 in the first half and went on to beat the Nuggets 117-106. … Kawhi Leonard scored 32 and the visiting Spurs beat the 76ers 111-103. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed a sixth straight game because of a left knee contusion. … Joe Johnson scored 27 and the visiting Jazz won its fourth straight with a 127-94 victory over the Pelicans. … Andrew Wiggins scored 31, Tyus Jones hit a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and the host Timberwolves beat the Raptors 112-109.

